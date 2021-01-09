NATIONAL

A Farewell To @realDonaldTrump, Gone After 57,000 Tweets

By 63 views
0
This Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 image shows the suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP Photo)

(AP) — The Twitter account @realDonaldTrump, which grew from the random musings of a reality TV star into the cudgel of a president, has died. It was not quite 12 years old. The provocative handle was given birth by a New York real estate tycoon who later became the 45th U.S. president. It started on May 4, 2009, with a tweet promoting Donald Trump’s upcoming appearance on David Letterman’s show. It departed Friday, more than 57,000 tweets later, with Trump using some of his final postings to commiserate with a pro-Trump mob that besieged the halls of Congress as lawmakers were set to certify his election defeat.

 

Democratic Wins Could Strengthen Biden’s Legislative Push

Previous article

‘He’s On His Own’: Some Republicans Begin To Flee From Trump

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL