A Gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil Says More Winter

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has said there will be no public attendance for the 2021 event. However, the club's inner circle will make the trek to Gobblers Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for the 135th celebration that will be broadcast via television, internet and live-streamed. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)