A “Grateful” Border Patrol Endorses Abbott In Re-Election Bid

Governor Greg Abbott has won the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council. Abbott picked up the endorsement during a meeting with the council at their local headquarters in Edinburg Monday.

The president of the National Council, Brandon Judd, said the endorsement was based largely on Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, adding the Council is grateful for the governor’s border security efforts.

Under Operation Lone Star, the state government has spent billions of dollars to deploy state troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers, as well as additional resources, to catch immigrant and drug smugglers along the southern border.