HAVANA (AP) — A ship laden with humanitarian aid from the governments of Mexico and Uruguay arrived Monday in Havana to help ease Cuba’s spiraling crises.

The ship, which departed from a Mexican port, includes personal hygiene items and 1,700 tons of grains, powdered milk and other food items, according to a statement published by Cuban state media.

Cuba’s food industry minister, Alberto López Díaz, said the items arrive “at a time of great economic hardship, exacerbated by the tightening of the blockade imposed on our country by the United States government.”

Tensions between the two countries have risen, with the U.S. ratcheting up pressure as it seeks an indictment against former Cuban President Raúl Castro over his alleged role in the 1996 downing of four planes operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue. Castro was defense minister at the time.

López Díaz said in a statement that Monday’s aid would be distributed “with the utmost responsibility and respect,” prioritizing children, the elderly and vulnerable families.

Unlike other shipments publicized by Mexico’s government as a show of solidarity toward their Caribbean ally, Mexican authorities have said very little about Monday’s shipment, which arrived after weeks of heightened tensions with the U.S. government.

Mexico’s foreign relations ministry and president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for more details on Monday.

Cuba’s economic and energy crises have deepened this year after the U.S. invaded Venezuela in early January, halting critical oil shipments from the South American country.

Then in late January, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to the island.

A severe gas shortage has persisted, and widespread blackouts continue across the island.

Several people in Havana gathered as the ship docked. Among them was 52-year-old Reiniel Morales.

“Anything that comes in is good,” he said. “We have to find a way to counteract the blockade. And if there are any ships left in the world, the best thing they can do is help Cuba. Because it’s the Cuban people who are suffering.”

Morales said he hasn’t received any of the previous aid that Mexico sent this year, but expects to at some point.

“The time will come when it will be my turn. I have two elderly people at home, my father and mother,” he said.

Niurvis Fabre, a 52-year-old teacher, also celebrated the latest arrival of aid for Cuba.

She doesn’t expect to receive any of it given her age, but said she is content “as long as the aid goes to the people who really need it.”

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