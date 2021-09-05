A Hurricane-Hardened City Coping ‘The New Orleans Way’

Joyce and Dave Thomas offer free jambalaya, cooked up by one of their neighbors, along the Carrollton streetcar tracks in New Orleans on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Much of the city was without power and many restaurants and individuals were trying to help the community with free food. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

(AP) — When Ida knocked out power and dumped buckets of rain in their streets, hurricane-hardened residents of New Orleans did what they always do: They banded together to help each other out. Restaurants and amateur chefs dished out free food, residents with generators charged their neighbors’ cellphones and revved up chain saws to clear downed trees, and volunteers at a local church handed out bags of cleaning supplies and boxes of diapers. As one restaurant owner says, it’s just “the New Orleans way.”