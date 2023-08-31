Judge Halts Sex Perform Bill

Texas’s restrictions on sexually-explicit shows in front of children is on hold for now. A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order, keeping the law from going into effect tomorrow.

The ACLU says the ban, which some say targets drag shows, is a violation of free speech rights. The bill backer’s disagree and say it’s specifically tailored to protect kids from sexually-oriented performances.

Among other things, the legislation prohibits any performers from using certain sexually-explicit prosthetics in public. Opponents say the language is so broad it could affect Broadway shows and football cheerleaders.