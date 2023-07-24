A June Jump In Unemployment In The Valley

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Rio Grande Valley saw a jump in unemployment in June. The jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area increased .2% to 5.9%.

In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, it rose .5% to 6.7%. Statewide, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%. The Texas Workforce Commission says the state broke three employment records last month – for total number of jobs, total number of Texans employed, and the size of the civilian labor force.

Job growth occurred in nine of the eleven economic sectors measured by the commission. Most of the new jobs came in the Education and Health Services sector. The Construction industry added the second-highest number of new jobs.