A look At Big Issues On Supreme Court’s Agenda In New Term

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — The Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments again after a summer break. Justices are still mourning the death of their colleague Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. They’re also working in the midst of a pandemic that has forced the court to drastically change the way it conducts business. A week after the presidential election, the court will hear arguments in a bid by the Trump administration and Republican-led states to overturn the Obama-era health care law. The court is also confronting cases related to the election and to religious rights.