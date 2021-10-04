A Look At High Court’s Top Cases In New Term Starting Monday

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

Abortion, guns and religion top the Supreme Court’s new term. A case from Mississippi presents a direct challenge to the court’s major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide. A case from New York could expand gun rights in the United States and involves the right to carry a firearm in public. Parents in Maine are suing over the state’s exclusion of religious schools from a tuition program for families living in towns that don’t have public schools. The new term begins Monday.