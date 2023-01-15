A Loving Dad And His Injured Son Pay War’s Costs In Ukraine

(AP) — In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei feels that caring for his son, Vitalii, is his contribution to Ukraine’s war effort. Vitalii, a 34-year-old long-range anti-aircraft missile commander, was wounded in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The Donbas has become synonymous with horrific losses in ongoing fighting for both Ukraine and Russia.

Neither side is saying how many casualties they’re taking. But from the stream of wounded soldiers that are coming off frontlines to hospitals like the one where Vitalii lies, it’s evident the costs are severe.