A Man Whose Divorce Case Was Before A Slain Judge In Maryland Is ID’d As A Suspect In The Killing

(AP) — A Maryland sheriff says that a judge who was shot to death in the driveway of his home was “targeted” by a suspect in a divorce case.

Sheriff Brian Albert said authorities are “actively working” to apprehend 49-year-old Pedro Argote in the shooting of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson. Argote is a suspect in the case.

Wilkinson, 52, was found with gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Wilkinson was taken from his home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Albert said the judge’s wife and son were also home at the time of the shooting. Authorities are “actively looking” for Argote, who is considered “armed and dangerous.”