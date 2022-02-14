NATIONAL

A Mixed Open For Stocks On Wall Street With Eyes On Ukraine

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Frank O'Connell, right, works on the floor, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Stocks are falling sharply again on Friday, and this time Treasury yields are joining in the latest swoon for Wall Street. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors keep a wary eye on the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going Monday. The index had taken a sharp turn lower Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine soon. The Nasdaq was up 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%. European markets were down sharply. Crude oil prices were down slightly and Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 1.99%.

 

