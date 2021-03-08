A New Pill Is Being Studied To Treat COVID-19

A COVID-19 pill, meant for treating those sick with the respiratory illness, is being tested in a preliminary study. Drug makers Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics say it’s a Tamiflu-like pill and it has helped reduced the COVID-19 infection time. After a five-day treatment, 42-percent of the 182 non-hospitalized participants experienced improvements. Officials say there were four serious complications, but none related to the pill. Other studies are being done, so full results are not available yet.