A New Pill Is Being Studied To Treat COVID-19

A COVID-19 pill, meant for treating those sick with the respiratory illness, is being tested in a preliminary study.  Drug makers Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics say it’s a Tamiflu-like pill and it has helped reduced the COVID-19 infection time.  After a five-day treatment, 42-percent of the 182 non-hospitalized participants experienced improvements.  Officials say there were four serious complications, but none related to the pill.  Other studies are being done, so full results are not available yet.

