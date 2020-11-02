LOCALTRENDING

A New Warning From Local Health Experts To Not Become Complacent About The Coronavirus

By 553 views
0

A new coronavirus warning from local health officials who are watching a devastating situation unfold in El Paso. Coronavirus cases have been surging in recent weeks, causing a flood of COVID-19 patients into hospitals and overwhelming the region’s health care capacity. And as Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Director Eddie Olivarez tells us:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Director Eddie Olivarez )

 

Olivarez tells 710 KURV it’s believed so-called COVID fatigue helped spur the new and rapid spread of the virus in the Borderlands, and he warns a second wave could sweep through the Valley too if we allow COVID fatigue to set in.

Trump Promises Court Fight Over Pennsylvania Absentee Votes

Previous article

Kansas Sets COVID Record For One Week

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL