A New Warning From Local Health Experts To Not Become Complacent About The Coronavirus

A new coronavirus warning from local health officials who are watching a devastating situation unfold in El Paso. Coronavirus cases have been surging in recent weeks, causing a flood of COVID-19 patients into hospitals and overwhelming the region’s health care capacity. And as Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Director Eddie Olivarez tells us:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Director Eddie Olivarez )

Olivarez tells 710 KURV it’s believed so-called COVID fatigue helped spur the new and rapid spread of the virus in the Borderlands, and he warns a second wave could sweep through the Valley too if we allow COVID fatigue to set in.