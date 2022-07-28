A Richer, Stronger China Warns Pelosi Not To Visit Taiwan

A Cheng Kung class frigate fires an anti air missile as part of a navy demonstration in Taiwan's annual Han Kuang exercises off the island's eastern coast near the city of Yilan, Taiwan on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The Taiwanese capital Taipei staged a civil defense drill Monday and President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday attended the annual Han Kuang military exercises, although there was no direct connection with tensions over a possible visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(AP Photo/Huizhong Wu)

(AP) — In 1997, Beijing grumbled but swallowed its irritation when then-Speaker Newt Gingrich of the U.S. House of Representatives visited Taiwan.

The island democracy is claimed by the mainland’s ruling Communist Party as its own territory. At the time, China had other priorities, and Gingrich had just met the Chinese leader in Beijing.

A quarter-century later, the situation is different. China is richer, more heavily armed and less willing to compromise. Why is this important? Because of recent news reports that the current speaker, Nancy Pelosi, might visit Taiwan. Beijing, always wary about Taiwan, is warning of “forceful measures” including military action if she does.