A Runoff And Recount In The Aftermath Of Tuesday’s Vote

There will be one runoff race, and there may be a recount, following Tuesday’s elections in the Valley. The runoff is between two candidates running for mayor of San Benito.

Former city commissioner Ricardo Guerra and former mayor Celeste Sanchez are going into extra time. Guerra finished first in the 3-person race but did not come close to receiving a 50 percent-plus-1 majority to win outright. Guerra got 38 percent of the vote. Sanchez received 33 percent. Current Mayor Benjamin Gomez finished out of the running with 28 percent. No date has been set for the runoff election.

In Brownsville, longtime school trustee Minerva Pena has indicated she’ll request a recount after finishing just 10 votes behind Marisa Leal in the race for Place 6 on the school board. The in-person and mail-in vote tallies are still unofficial until they’re canvassed.