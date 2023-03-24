TEXAS

A Sex Trafficking Case, A Plea Deal And A Mother’s Pain

Rakim Sharkey, second from left, and Elijah Teel, fifth from left, who police identified as traffickers, and others listen as Irma Reyes makes a statement Judge Velia Meza's court, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in San Antonio. Reyes' daughter was one of two teens who men were accused of keeping at a San Antonio motel where other men paid to have sex with them in 2017. Their cases have seen years of delay, a parade of prosecutors, an aborted trial and, ultimately, a stark retreat by the government with the offer of a plea deal. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — Irma Reyes feels like she can’t wake up from a nightmare. In a Texas case involving her daughter, prosecutors gave two men charged with sex trafficking a deal to walk free with several years’ probation.

Reyes’ daughter was 16 when the men were accused of keeping her at a motel where men paid to have sex with the girl. Their cases are among thousands under a cloud of dysfunction at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. The Republican’s staff declined to answer questions about the cases. One of the men’s lawyer’s said his client would have been acquitted but trial was too risky.

Reyes addressed the men in court, her voice breaking. Hundreds of miles away, her daughter struggles to cope. They’re both are still grasping for closure.

