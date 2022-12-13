A Slowdown In US Inflation Eases Some Pressure On Households

FILE - People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for November. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

FILE - People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for November. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

(AP) — Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.

Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down sharply from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. It was the fifth straight slowdown. Measured from month to month, which gives a more up-to-minute snapshot, the consumer price index inched up just 0.1%.

All told, the latest figures provided the strongest evidence to date that inflation in the United States is steadily slowing from the price acceleration that first struck about 18 months ago.