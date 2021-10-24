A Wyoming Farewell For Marine Killed In Afghanistan Bombing

A U.S. Marine with the Golf Company, 1st Marines presents Jim McCollum with a folded American flag during memorial services for his son, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Gill Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. McCollum was among 13 U.S. soldiers killed in a suicide bombing Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport. (Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP)

(AP) — Dozens of U.S. Marines joined hundreds of Wyoming residents to bid a final farewell at a memorial for Rylee McCollum. The 20-year-old was one of 13 U.S. servicemen killed in a suicide bombing as they guarded a gate at a chaotic Kabul, Afghanistan airport during the final U.S. evacuation from that country. Many of the Marines were members of McCollum’s unit serving in Afghanistan when he was killed on Aug. 26.

McCollum, a Marine lance corporal, grew up, went to school and enlisted for the Corps in the Jackson Hole area. He was honored during Saturday’s service attended by more than 400 people, including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.