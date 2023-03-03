A Year Into Ukraine War, Bodies Dug Up In Once Occupied Town

(AP) — The freshly exhumed remains of three men lie in black body bags on the edge of the small town’s cemetery, waiting to be taken to a morgue. None has been definitively identified.

Nearly a year after Ukrainian forces retook towns and villages near Kyiv from Russian troops who seized territory as they raced toward the city at the start of their invasion, authorities are still exhuming bodies hastily buried in makeshift graves. Almost 200 are still unidentified; nearly 280 people are listed as missing.