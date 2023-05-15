AAA: Air Travel To Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels This Memorial Day Weekend

Triple-A predicts air travel over Memorial Day weekend will be busier this year than it was pre-COVID, signaling a true return to pre-2020 travel levels.

According to this year’s report, about three-point-four million Americans are expected to fly over the holiday weekend, an 11 percent increase over last year. It’s also nearly a five-and-a-half percent increase since 2019, before the COVID pandemic.

This year is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day Weekend since 2000, when Triple-A started tracking travel numbers.