Triple-A Texas says a record number of people are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The organization say nearly 80-million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from next Tuesday through the Sunday after Thanksgiving. That includes 5.7 million Texans, an increase of more than one-percent over last year.

Triple-A says 5.3 million Texans will be behind the wheel on the state’s highways, and about 300-thousand will fly to their destinations.