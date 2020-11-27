AAA: State Average Gas Price Unchanged From Last Week

Triple-A Texas says the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the state is a dollar-80 a gallon. That’s unchanged from a week ago, but it’s 46-cents lower than at this time last year. The nationwide average price is two-dollars and ten-cents a gallon, the lowest since 2015, when it was five-cents less. The lower prices didn’t lead to increased holiday travel in Texas or nationwide, as many people stayed home because of the pandemic. In San Antonio, the average price at the pump is a dollar-69.