AAA: Texans Buying Gas Below $2/Gallon For Longest Stretch Since 2005

Triple-A Texas says drivers in the state have been paying less than two-dollars a gallon for regular unleaded for the longest time since 2005.

The statewide average has been below the two-buck threshold for 202 days, beating 2016’s previous record span of 195 days. Texans first started paying two-dollars at the pump in 2005.

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average is a dollar-86 a gallon for regular unleaded, 49 cents less than a year ago. The average in the San Antonio area is a dollar-78.