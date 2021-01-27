AAA Texas Announces Pandemic-Related Refunds For Insurance Policy Holders

Triple-A Texas is announcing 90-million more dollars in pandemic-related financial relief for its auto insurance policyholders.

Triple-A members who insure their cars or trucks through the auto club and its affiliate insurers will receive an additional premium refund. Policyholders with auto insurance in effect from October through December will receive a ten-percent policy refund for the period.

This latest refund is in addition to almost 262-million dollars in refunds in May and November. The refunds are made possible by reduced insurance claims due to a decrease in travel during the pandemic.