The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the average statewide gas price in Texas is a dollar-79 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s down five-cents from a week ago and 46-cents less than last year.

The national average price is two-12 a gallon. Texas drivers are paying the lowest price at the pump since early June. Pandemic concerns are cutting into demand, and lower crude oil prices are keeping pump prices lower as well. The average price per gallon for Houston drivers is a dollar-77.