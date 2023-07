Triple-A Texas is predicting a record number of travelers during the Fourth of July weekend. The association says nearly four-million Texans will travel at least 50 miles from home this weekend.

According to auto club, the forecast number of travelers will beat the old record set in 2019 by seven-percent.

Triple-A Texas expects three-point-two-million Texans to travel by car with nearly 400-thousand others catching flights to their holiday destinations.