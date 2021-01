The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is a dollar-94 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price is down one-cent from a week ago, and is 35-cents less than a year ago. The national average is two-25, its highest in nine-months. Gasoline demand is up from last week, supplies are down, and crude oil prices at their highest since last February. The average price at the pump in Austin is a dollar-91.