The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is a two-63 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down one-cent from a week ago, and is 82-cents more than a year ago.

The national average is two-87. Gulf Coast refinery output increased while gasoline supplies remained steady. Demand rose, but it’s still lower than a year ago because of the pandemic. The average price at the pump in Houston is two-62.