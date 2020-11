The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is a dollar-80 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down one-cent from a week ago, and is 44-cents less than a year ago.

The national average is two-12. Regional supplies are up, and demand is down as fewer people plan to travel for Thanksgiving next week because of the pandemic. The average price at the pump in Houston is a dollar-77.