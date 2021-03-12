TEXAS

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Reaches Nearly Two-Year High

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-57 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up ten-cents from a week ago, and is 54-cents more than a year ago. The national average is two-83.

Crude oil prices are climbing because of OPEC production cuts, plus market optimism about the possible impact of the stimulus bill. The last time the statewide average was this high was around Memorial Day 2019. The average price at the pump in Houston is two-52.

