The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is four-dollars-even for a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up 62-cents from a week ago, and is a dollar-45 more than a year ago.

The national average is four-32. Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine is causing oil prices to climb even more, on top of increases resulting from President Biden’s energy policies. The average price at the pump in Austin is three-98.