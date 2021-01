The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-12 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up 13-cents from a week ago, but it’s 15-cents less than a year ago.

The Lone Star State gas price average broke a 301-day streak below two-dollars a gallon last weekend. The national average is two-38. Demand is still relatively low because of the pandemic, but it’s starting to rise while crude oil prices climb as well.