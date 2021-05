The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-76 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up one-cent from a week ago, and is a dollar-18 more than a year ago.

The national average is three-oh-four. Demand is reaching pre-pandemic levels, and is about to spike as people hit the road for Memorial Day in much greater numbers than last year. The average price at the pump in Austin is two-70.