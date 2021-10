The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is three-O-five a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up three-cents from a week ago, and is a dollar-20 more than a year ago.

The national average is three-40. A drop in demand has helped slow price increases, but crude prices above 80-dollars a barrel are keeping pump prices high. The average price at the pump in Houston is three-O-one.