Governor Greg Abbott is deploying state troopers across Texas to assist the Trump administration’s roundup of criminal illegal immigrants.

Abbott’s office announced the move on Tuesday, the day after Trump sent hundreds of troops to the southern border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s tactical strike teams include DPS troopers, special agents, and Texas Rangers who will work with ICE agents to arrest nearly 54-hundred illegals with active warrants from local jurisdictions statewide.