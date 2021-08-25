Abbott Adds Coronavirus Vaccines To His No Local Mandates List

Two days after the FDA gave full approval for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer, Governor Greg Abbott is already moving to make sure it or any other vaccine cannot be mandated.

Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order banning local coronavirus vaccine mandates. Abbott’s order prohibits government agencies and companies that do business with a government entity from requiring anyone to get vaccinated, or requiring any proof of a vaccination.

Abbott says his new order supersedes any local orders requiring people to get the coronavirus shot. The order will immediately affect the San Antonio ISD which had issued a vaccine mandate shortly after the FDA announced its full approval for the Pfizer vaccine.