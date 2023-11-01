TEXAS

Abbott Adds School Funding To Ongoing Special Session

jsalinasBy 87 views
0
File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gov. Greg Abbott is giving the Legislature the go-ahead to include public school funding and teacher pay raises in the special session.

Abbott made the announcement on Tuesday, likely opening up the possibility of negotiations over a school voucher proposal that’s been stalled in the Texas House.

Abbott had threatened not to include public school funding on the session’s agenda until lawmakers passed a school choice bill, his top priority. The Senate has passed a school voucher bill, the House hasn’t followed suit.

Texas Senate Approves $1.5B Bill For Construction Of Border Wall

Previous article

Whitmire Outspending Jackson Lee, Garcia In Houston Mayoral Race

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS