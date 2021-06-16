Abbott Announces Framework Of Border Wall Plan

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is providing the framework for how the state will build its own border wall. The governor says they’ll hire a program manager and contractors to estimate the cost and oversee construction.

Abbott also says the wall will be built on land already owned by state and local government. Private land owners will also be allowed to donate land and Abbott is hoping the feds will return land to private property owners. That land was seized by the Trump administration for construction of the previously-planned wall.

The governor allocated 250-million dollars from the budget toward the wall’s construction. He also announced the launch of borderwall.texas.gov where people can donate cash. He promised transparency on the wall, saying two government agencies will oversee the funds.