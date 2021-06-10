Abbott Announces New Border Security Task Force

A new task force is being formed in Texas to handle border security. Governor Greg Abbott announced the new group during a border security event Thursday afternoon in Del Rio.

The task force will feature multiple law enforcement groups including Department of Public Safety and the Emergency Management Division. The group will meet every two weeks to discuss border security and what’s being done to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Abbott also approved a billion dollars to be spent on border security from the latest budget. He’s also planning to create an enhanced border security plan to arrest anyone crossing the border illegally who engages in trespassing, human smuggling, and criminal mischief.