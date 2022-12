El Paso has its first Republican district attorney. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed veteran El Paso lawyer Bill Hicks to the position, effective Wednesday.

Hicks will serve the remaining two years of Yvonne Rosales’s term, which ends in 2024. Rosales resigned rather than face trial in March on a court petition to remove her from office on grounds of official misconduct and incompetency.

Hicks will serve as district attorney for an area that includes El Paso, Culberson, and Hudspeth Counties.