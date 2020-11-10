Abbott Backs Phelan For Texas House Speaker

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is backing Representative Dade Phelan for Texas House Speaker. Abbott says he’s glad Phelan secured the number of the votes needed for the position including 95-percent of the GOP caucus. He also praised Phelan for backing Texans and writing common sense, conservative legislation.

Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West told supporters yesterday the party would not support Phelan because he had the backing of Democrats for the job. He also called Phelan a “Republican political traitor.”