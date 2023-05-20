Abbott Calls Brownsville “Ground Zero”

Governor Abbott is referring to Brownsville as “ground zero” for illegal border crossings. The governor held a news conference in Brownsville on Friday to provide an update on the southern border.

Abbott and Texas Military Department Brigadier General Matthew Barker both praised the Texas National Guard, who they said are “holding the line” and “have performed flawlessly.”

The news conference took place about five miles from the site of the first “major battle” in the Mexican-American War in 1846.