Abbott Calls For Harsher Penalties For Parole Violators After Murders

Governor Greg Abbott says parolees who cut off their ankle monitors should be punished.

The governor is calling on the Texas Legislature to pass laws creating criminal penalties for parolees who remove their ankle monitors and prioritizing their arrest.

Abbott’s directive comes following a state investigation into two murder cases in Dallas involving suspects that allegedly cut off their ankle monitors. The investigation found that the monitors are not currently an effective deterrent for preventing some parolees from committing violent crimes.

