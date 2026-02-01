Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he’s directed the state’s Education Commissioner to investigate student protests at Austin ISD. It comes as photos and videos have circulated of students at Austin ISD campuses participated in demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In response to one of the videos, Abbott said “AISD gets taxpayer dollars to teach the subjects required by the state, not to help students skip school to protest.” All of this comes amid increased scrutiny of DHS following the deadly shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.