Abbott Ceremonially Signs Bills Cracking Down On Illegal Street Racing

Gov. Greg Abbott visited Fort Worth on Wednesday for the ceremonial signing of new bills meant to crack down on illegal street racing.

The governor officially signed the bills into law two-months ago. House Bill 1442 expands prosecutorial options, and House Bill 2899 allows police to impound vehicles involved in illegal street events.

Joining Abbott for the ceremony were Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, DPS Director Steve McCraw, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Fort Worth PD Chief Neil Noakes, and other officials.