Abbott Champions Parental Rights At San Antonio Event

Governor Greg Abbott is talking up his policy of promoting parental rights in child education, most recently in a visit to San Antonio. Abbott made an appearance on Thursday evening at a Parent Empowerment Night event at Saint Mary Magdalene School.

Speaking from a podium bearing a sign that said “Parents Matter,” the governor advocating his much-debated initiative for school vouchers. Joining Abbott at the event were San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller and several of the school’s officials.