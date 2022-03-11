Abbott Cites Successes, Makes Plans To Expand Operation Lone Star

Governor Greg Abbott is calling Operation Lone Star an enormous success and is planning to expand the program to areas further away from the border. Governor Abbott was in Weslaco yesterday for a roundtable with other state law enforcement and security officials.

Abbott said the one-year-old operation has helped apprehend more than 200-thousand people who entered the U.S. illegally. He also said DPS officers and National Guard members have seized 13-hundred pounds of fentanyl.

DPS head Steve McCraw says the operation has already expanded to include Jim Hogg County and will soon be in place in Kenedy County.