Abbott, Cuellar, Flores Take Part In “Broken Border” Summit

Texas political leaders are again slamming the Biden Administration for a failure to address illegal immigration along the border.

Governor Abbott was joined by Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores and Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar for a summit in Edinburg hosted by Fox News. Flores and Cuellar agreed that border issues reach across party lines and need immediate solutions.

Abbott pointed to policies enacted by the Trump Administration and noted that border crossings dropped when those policies were in place. Local leaders who did not attend the summit criticized the gathering as a way to “pander to the extreme right” ahead of November’s election.