Abbott Defeats O’Rourke In Texas Governor’s Race

Republican Greg Abbott is on his way back to Austin for a third term as governor of Texas. Abbott defeated his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday, winning 55-percent of the vote.

The governor campaigned on border security and economic issues, while O’Rourke focused on gun control and abortion. O’Rourke previously ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate against Ted Cruz in 2018, and his 2020 bid for the White House never got off the ground. Republicans have won every governor’s race in Texas since 1994.